The Netherlands vs Ukraine had entertainment in buckets.

The early games at Euro 2020 haven't necessarily set the world alight, but there's no denying that the Sunday night action at the Johan Cruyff Arena was edge-of-your-seat stuff.

Football fans could barely believe that the first-half finished goalless with Oranje constantly knocking at the door with Denzel Dumfries producing a horror miss at the back post.

Netherlands vs Ukraine

But the Netherlands finally made the breakthrough that they so thoroughly deserved after the break with Georginio Wijnaldum, fresh from signing for Paris Saint-Germain, lashing home an opener.

And by the time Wout Weghorst headed home a second goal shortly afterwards, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Netherlands were cantering their way to a comfortable victory on home soil.

Alas, that wasn't to be the case because although the Netherlands eventually recovered for a 3-2 win, Andriy Yarmolenko ensured that plenty of nerves were jangling in Amsterdam.

England 1-0 Croatia Match Highlights (Football Terrace)

Yarmolenko's stunning strike

That's because the West Ham United wizard produced what is easily the Goal of the Tournament thus far with a left-footed strike that curled so much it probably entered Belgium briefly.

And even if you've seen the footage of the goal already, trust us when we say that one particular angle - skip to 0:39 in the video below - makes the strike look even more special. Check it out:

Poetry. In. Motion.

Even better with the reverse angle

There are certain goals that look ten times better when they're viewed from behind the player as they shoot with another fine example proving Benjamin Pavard's strike at the 2018 World Cup.

And just as the reverse angle showed the stunning curve of the Frenchman's worldie against Argentina, the very same shot highlighted the remarkable dip on Yarmolenko's effort.

Besides, you could probably take in excess of 30 screenshots of Yarmolenko's strike before it hit the back of the net that would have you thinking it was either going miles wide or over the crossbar.

Maarten Stekelenburg might well have thought the same as the ball whirled over his outstretched arm, but the rippling of the net behind him brought with it a Goal of the Tournament contender.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News