15 infamous West Ham United flops - How much did the Hammers pay for them? Get involved!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United will be aiming to build upon a superb 2020/21 campaign by bolstering their squad this summer.

The Hammers' decision to draft in Jesse Lingard on a temporary basis earlier this year proved to be a masterstroke as the midfielder set the Premier League alight with his performances.

As well as providing his team-mates with five assists, the 28-year-old managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions for West Ham as he fired the club to a sixth-place finish in the top-flight.

Whilst Lingard thoroughly enjoyed his time with the Hammers, it is safe to say that the club haven't always managed to nail their recruitment during the Premier League era.

One of West Ham's most infamous transfer duds in recent years was Sebastien Haller who failed to live up to expectations at the London Stadium following his move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

After scoring 14 goals in 53 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions, the forward was sold to Ajax in January.

Here, in our dedicated West Ham quiz, we have decided to take a look back at 15 of the club's infamous flops by asking you to match up the player with the amount of money that was spent on them by the Irons.

Will you be able to get full marks?

Test out your West Ham knowledge below and then share your scores with fellow fans!

1 of 15 How much did West Ham pay for Lucas Perez? £1m £3m £3.96m £9m

News Now - Sport News