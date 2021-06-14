The Netherlands vs Ukraine was the game of Euro 2020 so far.

After a disappointing first half, the two sides played out a five-goal thriller after the break.

Two goals in six minutes from Georginio Wijnaldum and Wout Weghorst put the Dutch into a seemingly commanding lead.

However, with 15 minutes remaining, Andriy Yarmolenko did what he does best by cutting onto his left foot and firing an unstoppable curling effort past Maarten Stekelenburg.

What a strike.

The handful of Ukraine fans in the Johan Cruijff Arena celebrated the incredible goal as they got themselves back into the match.

But if you were a Netherland fan, it was one of those goals that you just had to admire.

And one Dutchman certainly did just that.

With three Ukrainian supporters celebrating next to him, a Netherlands fan went over put this thumb and shook their hands.

That’s what football should be about.

No need for heavy crowd segregation, fans should be able to mix together and enjoy the match without any hostility.

It was obviously easier to take as a Dutchman considering they were still 2-1 ahead.

However, he probably wasn’t shaking their hands four minutes later when Roman Yaremchuk made it 2-2.

However, with five minutes left to play, Denzel Dumfries gave the Netherlands the lead again as they picked up all three points in their opener.

A terrific match featuring a fantastic goal and a beautiful moment of sportsmanship between fans.

