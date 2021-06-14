Is this the summer that football finally comes home for England fans?

Gareth Southgate’s side began Euro 2020 as the tournament’s second favourites behind France in the eyes of the bookmakers.

And the Three Lions got their group-stage campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game in the second half, repaying Southgate’s faith after the England boss opted to stick with the Manchester City winger despite a dip in his club form towards the end of the season.

Sterling is one of a host of household names in England’s Euro 2020 squad, which also contains the likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho.

That Sancho and Ben Chilwell, who recently won the Champions League with Chelsea, were left out of the match-day squad to face Croatia shows just how much talent Southgate has at his disposal this summer.

England Euro 2020 quiz: Prove how much you know

Next up for England is a mouth-watering clash against neighbours Scotland on Friday night.

But before that fixture, why not test your knowledge about England’s 26-man Euro 2020 squad.

There are 26 questions - one about every member of the squad - and anything above 15 is a respectable score.

If you manage to get all 26 correct, we can only assume you’re Southgate himself.

Good luck!

Quiz: One question about every member of England's 26-man squad

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

