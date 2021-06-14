What next for Zinedine Zidane’s managerial career?

For the second time, the Frenchman has walked away from the Bernabeu as the club finished the season trophyless.

And the legendary figure left in unceremonious circumstances as he released an extraordinary letter days after his resignation.

“I am not abandoning ship and I am not tired of coaching,” Zidane wrote. “I am going because I feel that the club no longer gives me the trust I need and doesn’t offer me the support needed to build something in the mid and long term. Over the last few months, I would have liked my relationship with the club and the president to have been a bit different to that of other managers.”

And it seems Zidane is still a bit angry about the whole situation.

Over the weekend, the Frenchman was seen out in public and was harassed by the media. In footage shared by Spanish TV channel Directo Gol, he was asked whether his open letter was a mistake to which he replied: "Are you still asking the same dumb questions as before? Your job is a disgrace. It's always the same with you. I know you and you know me. Come here, let me talk to you without the cameras.”

Not the first time Zidane has lost his cool…

Back to the letter he wrote at the time of his departure and Zidane clearly felt that the club weren’t giving him the respect he deserved considering his status as both player and manager, winning three consecutive Champions League titles in charge.

“Last time I left because I thought the team needed a new direction; this time is different,” he said.

“I know football and I know the demands of a club like Real Madrid, I know that when you don’t win you have to go. But something important has been forgotten here: everything I have built day to day, what I have contributed building the relationship with the players [and] the 150 people who work around the team.

"I am a born winner and I was here to conquer trophies but beyond that there are human beings, feelings, life, and I have the impression these things have not been appreciated, that it hasn’t been understood that a great club is also sustained by those relationships. I fact, I have even been criticised for that.”

