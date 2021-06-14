Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is in the books and it was a night to remember from the black-and-gold brand!

While Karrion Kross retained the NXT Title in a grueling Fatal 5-Way Match and Raquel Gonzalez continued her dominant run as NXT Women's Champion with a victory over Ember Moon, a new champion was crowned following the Million Dollar Ladder match.

All in all, there were five incredibly exciting matches that took place inside the Capitol Wrestling Center, in what could be the developmental brand's final TakeOver event before big audiences are welcomed back.

So, what are we waiting for? Let's get straight into the results from last night's TakeOver: In Your House event.

Bronson Reed (North American Champion) and MSK (Tag Team Champions) def. Legado Del Fantasma in Winner Takes All Six-man Tag Team match for the NXT North American Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship

(North American Champion) and (Tag Team Champions) def. in Winner Takes All Six-man Tag Team match for the NXT North American Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship Xia Li (with Boa and Mei Ying ) def. Mercedes Martinez

(with and ) def. LA Knight def. Cameron Grimes in a Ladder Match to WIN the vacant Million Dollar Championship

def. in a Ladder Match to the vacant Million Dollar Championship Raquel González (c) (with Dakota Kai ) def. Ember Moon to RETAIN NXT Women's Championship

(c) (with ) def. to NXT Women's Championship Karrion Kross (c) (with Scarlett) def. Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne in Fatal 5-Way Match to RETAIN the NXT Championship

Yep, it's fair to say it was an incredibly exciting night inside the Capitol Wrestling Center.

While all four current champions defending their titles successfully retrained at TakeOver, a new Million Dollar Champion was indeed crowned.

For the first time in over a decade, the famous belt will be wrapped around a lucky WWE Superstar's waist, and that's certainly an interesting prospect.

At the top of the card, Karrion Kross walked out of In Your House with the NXT Championship, having seen off four of the biggest threats to his reign on the Black and Gold Brand.

So where does he - and NXT - go from here? We'll no doubt find out as the fallout begins on Tuesday night.

WWE NXT returns this Tuesday and airs live every week in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News