Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson could be set for a shock WWE return at Survivor Series this year.

The Hollywood icon hasn't been seen inside the ring for five years, last featuring for six seconds in an impromptu 'match' against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

Before that, his last real bout came in April 2013, when he dropped the WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

It's fair to say that fans have been desperate to see The Rock make his come back for years, given he's always been touted as a legend that would have no problem electrifying crowds if he ever stepped back into the ring.

According to the latest reports, we might soon get our wish.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has noted that WWE officials are hopeful that The Rock can make an appearance at Survivor Series later this year.

Of course, it's important to note that nothing has been locked in at this stage, even though those within the company want it to happen.

It's speculated that if The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment does indeed make an appearance, then it will be used to build towards a huge future match with Roman Reigns.

The pair have long been said to be on a WrestleMania collision course and according to The Observer, that bout would have to happen in either 2022 or 2023.

The Rock's return would no doubt set WWE box office records and the two venues he could easily do that are AT&T Stadium in Dallas for WrestleMania 38, or the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39.

Reigns vs Rock for the Universal Championship as early as April 2022? These latest reports certainly make that sound achievable.

We will, of course, have to wait and see if Johnson really does make his return at Survivor Series later this year.

WWE will no doubt be stacking their shows full of surprises and excitement for the rest of the year as they return to live touring, so there's genuine hope that The Rock's return could happen!

