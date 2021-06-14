Christian Eriksen has spoken publicly for the first time after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash against Finland on Saturday.

The midfielder, who plays his club football with Inter Milan, almost lost his life after collapsing at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Medical staff rushed to Eriksen’s aid and managed to resuscitate him before he was swiftly transported to the nearest hospital.

Speaking over the weekend, per The Guardian, Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen said: “He was gone.

“We started the resuscitation and we managed to do it. How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib [defibrillation], so that’s quite fast.”

Eriksen, who left the stadium conscious after being stabilised by medics, spoke with his teammates via FaceTime on Sunday.

Christian Eriksen sends public message for first time

The 29-year-old has now spoken publicly for the first time, thanking football fans from across the world for their supportive messages in a short statement released through his agent to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Thank you, I won't give up,” Eriksen said, per The Mirror.

“I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened.”

The Dane added: "I want to say thank you all for what you did for me."

Denmark lost the game 1-0 after Joel Pohjanpalo scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half.

But one Danish newspaper summed it up best with their front page over the weekend, which read: “Denmark lost, but life won”.

Denmark doctor: No explanation for Eriksen so far

"The exams that have been done so far look fine,” Boesen told a news conference.

"We don't have an explanation why it happened. I can't answer that question.

"I didn't see it live, I saw it on screen when it happened. You saw the same as me. No explanation so far."

On the decision to continue playing the match after the traumatic incident, the Denmark boss added: "I don't think the right decision was to play the game.

"We had help from a psychological point of view at the hotel last night. Everyone expressed their feelings and how they saw the situation, and everyone was pleased we did this and talked it through.

"We really appreciated the professional help we have had from the outside."

Denmark face Belgium in their second Group B match on Thursday before going head-to-head against Russia on June 21.

