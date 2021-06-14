World number one Novak Djokovic won the second French Open title of his illustrious career on Sunday, outlasting Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling final at Roland Garros.

The victory means that the 34-year-old Serb now has 19 major titles to his name, putting him just one short of the men's record of 20 - currently jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

For a while, though, it looked as if second-seed Djokovic might be denied by Tsitsipas. The fifth-seeded Greek raced into a two-set lead in Paris, leaving the Serbian with a mountain to climb to turn the match around.

However, turn the match around he did.

Djokovic is renowned for his mental toughness - and he needed every ounce of it to overcome his Greek opponent, rallying to record a five-set triumph (6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4) in four hours and 11 minutes.

Djokovic's feat was especially impressive given that the match came less than two days after he played out a four-set marathon with 13-time champion Nadal in the semi-finals (a match that, coincidentally, also lasted four hours and 11 minutes).

His herculean efforts ensured that Djokovic remains on course for a historic 'golden' Grand Slam this year.

Having added the French Open to his Australian Open win earlier this year, he now targets success at Wimbledon and the US Open. In addition to those tournaments, Djokovic also intends to represent his country at this summer's Olympics.

A clean sweep of the four major Grand Slams - as well as an Olympic title - in the same year, would be an incredible achievement. In his current form, however, anything seems possible.

Djokovic's Decade of Dominance

Collectively Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have become known as the 'big three' of the sport. With that said, a tweet from one fan after Djokovic's French Open win argued that the era of the 'big three' ended a long time ago, with the Serb being the dominant force in the game for quite some time.

"Since 2011, Novak Djokovic has won 18 Slams, 31 Masters, four ATP Finals and spent 324 weeks as number one," wrote @ymanna3.

"Meanwhile, Nadal and Federer COMBINED have won 15 Slams, 28 Masters, one ATP Finals and spent 132 weeks as number one," he continued.

"This is not the era of the big three. This is the Novak Djokovic Dynasty."

The point is a valid one. Over the last decade, Djokovic - in terms of raw numbers - has been superior to his legendary rivals.

In recent times, the 34-year-old has been head and shoulders above the rest of the pack - and it might be time for the wider sporting world to start acknowledging it.

The next major assignment for Djokovic is Wimbledon, which begins in just two weeks. After an energy-sapping run at Roland Garros, he will need to demonstrate a huge amount of grit once again.

However, if anyone can deal with such a demanding schedule, it is Novak Djokovic.

