Having come from two sets down to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas and lift his 19th major career title, Novak Djokovic must have been happy with his afternoon's work when he walked off Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday.

No matter how pleased the 34-year-old Serb was, though, you have to think he wasn't quite as ecstatic as the young fan in the crowd who received his match-winning racket.

After rallying to overcome Greece's Tsitsipas in a gruelling five-set encounter, the world number one spent some time thanking the crowd in Paris. Vocal throughout, Djokovic clearly appreciated their support during what proved a testing contest for him.

One young man in particular, though, was singled out by Djokovic for his enthusiasm - and presented with a pretty special souvenir. As he interacted with fans at court-side, Djokovic spotted the boy and generously passed over the racket he had just used to secure the second French Open triumph of his career.

The lad concerned could barely believe his luck, bouncing up and down on the spot, almost in tears. The look of absolute delight on his face was a heartwarming sight.

You can see the epic moment here...

The fantastic gesture was brought up by reporters at the post-match press conference, keen to hear the story behind it.

"I don't know the boy, but he was in my ear the entire match, especially when I was two sets down," revealed Djokovic. "He was encouraging and actually giving me tactics as well!

"He was coaching me, literally, and I found that very cute and very nice. I felt like to give the racket, the best person was him. That was kind of my gratitude to him for sticking with me and supporting me."

His victory in Paris puts Djokovic just one short of the men's record for major titles won. The Serb now sits on 19 wins, trailing joint record holders Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who both have 20 victories to their credit.

Djokovic is also still in contention for a historic 'golden' Grand Slam. The Serb already has this year's Australian and French Open titles under his belt. If he can move on to claim the Wimbledon and US Open trophies - as well as an Olympic title for his country in Tokyo this summer - then Djokovic will pull off an incredible five-timer.

Given the impact that the young fan had on his performance on Sunday, Djokovic might be wishing that the youngster was old enough to join his coaching staff for the rest of the year!

A lovely story and some top class stuff from Novak.

