AnEsonGib has hit out at the judges at ringside following his controversial result with Tayler Holder at the YouTube vs TikTok Boxing event on Saturday.

The social media influencer, who has 2.25 million subscribers on his channel, went head to head with Holder, who possesses 8.4 million followers, and was the final fight before the main event between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall took place.

Gib landed a significant amount of punches more than his opponent did, which led many fans to believe that the YouTuber got the better of Holder during the five-round affair.

Despite this, the judges at ringside scored the contest as a majority draw, with one in particular scoring every round in the TikToker's favour.

This forced Gib to go on a rant on his YouTube channel following the conclusion of the bout, after making his feelings clear on Twitter just hours after, describing it as "the biggest robbery in boxing history."

Even YouTuber turned music artist KSI leapt to Gib's defence by questioning the ability of the judges, claiming "Gib easily won that."

AnEsonGib reacts

However, Gib didn't stop there and elaborated more on his thoughts on YouTube after having time to let the news sink in.

He started by criticising Holder after the TikToker made claims that he won the fight.

"Respect to Taylor Holder, but respect leaves once he tries to claim to the victory," the YouTuber said.

"I kicked his a**, for five rounds, hit him with so many body shots that I heard him fart in the ring."

After questioning the judge with a few expletives thrown in, Gib then went on to thank his fans for their support during the build-up and the night of the fight.

"I want to say a huge thank you to the support online for everyone that had my back.

"I'm going to enjoy a little bit of a break, train very hard and I also want to say a huge thank you to my team.

"Where was Gib go on from here? Hot doughnuts, steak, burgers with cheddar cheese. I earned it."

Gib continued: "They tried to kick me when I was down, but I told you, I told you I would whoop his a**. Everyone said that I was going to lose against Tayler Holder. But I whooped him, round after round after round I whooped him."

We doubt that this will be the last fight that Gib will be involved in. With a professional record to his name, it won't be too long until we see the social media star putting on the 10 oz gloves once more.

Watch this space.

