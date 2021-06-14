Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Christian Eriksen appears to be making an incredible recovery following his collapse during Denmark’s clash against Finland.

As the midfielder received medical treatment on the Parken Stadium pitch, everyone feared the worst.

The completion of the match couldn’t have been further from the minds of everyone watching.

Referee Anthony Taylor allowed the players to return to the dressing rooms as Eriksen was rushed to a local hospital.

However, as reports emerged that Eriksen was stable and awake in hospital, UEFA confirmed the match would resume about 90 minutes after it stopped.

While it was fantastic that Eriksen was okay, surely the Denmark players weren’t in the right frame of mind to play the match after witnessing their teammate almost die in front of their eyes?

The match did eventually resume as Denmark went on to lose 1-0 after conceding a second half goal to Joel Pohjanpalo.

The Danes deserve a huge amount of credit for finishing the game but it seems they had very little choice in the end.

Peter Schmeichel, whose son Kasper was involved in the match, revealed that Denmark had three options - and one of them involved forfeiting the match 3-0.

"They said the players insisted on playing. I know that not to be the truth. Or that’s how you see the truth,” the former Manchester United goalkeeper said told Good Morning Britain.

"They were left with three options. One was to play immediately and get the last 50 minutes played.

"The next one was to come in yesterday at 12 noon and finish the 50 minutes.

"And the third option was to forfeit the game and lose 3-0.

"So, you know, work it out for yourself. Is it the players’ wish to play? Did they have any choice really? I don’t think they had. And as you can hear from yesterday’s press conference, the coach seriously regrets putting the players back on the pitch."

After the match, Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand criticised UEFA for their handling of the situation.

He said: "I think it was the wrong thing to make the decision between the two scenarios in this case.

"The players didn't know if they lost their best friend and they had to decide [whether to play].

"I have a feeling we shouldn't have played, to just get on the bus and go home and see what the next days brought.

"It was a tough message that the players had to try and make a decision. I have a sense that it was wrong the players were put in this situation.

"I am really proud to be the coach of a team that responded the way they did.

"Football showed its best face. Team spirit, compassion and love is what football is really about."

Denmark face Belgium on Thursday before their final group stage match against Russia next Monday.

The whole of Europe will be hoping they can recover and unite in order to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

