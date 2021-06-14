Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As he was leaving the building at the conclusion of NXT TakeOver: In Your House Sunday night, NXT General Manager William Regal made a curious statement.

Remarking on the enormous chaos that had overtaken NXT, Mr. Regal said that he believes "it’s time for a change."

Check out the exclusive video, shared by WWE, below:

"It's been seven years since I became the GM of NXT and I've never seen so much bedlam. It's complete madness," Regal says, walking out of the building.

"I think it's time for a change."



But what sort of change could he have in mind? Could the seven-year General Manager actually be thinking of stepping down?

Is he considering instituting harsh rules in an effort to quell the violence? Could he be looking to enlist help from someone to get NXT back under control?

We will find out the answer this Tuesday, as the Black and Gold Brand returns. There will no doubt be plenty more fallout too.

Kushida's NXT Cruiserweight Title Open Challenge announced

WWE have also confirmed that NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will hold an Open Challenge for his title this Tuesday.

But which elite Superstar will look to step into the spotlight and attempt to knock the explosive titleholder off his throne?

While two exciting angles have already been announced for NXT, we'll no doubt see more fallout from Sunday night's TakeOver: In Your House.

As a reminder, the full results from the chaotic event can be found below:

Bronson Reed (North American Champion) and MSK (Tag Team Champions) def. Legado Del Fantasma in Winner Takes All Six-man Tag Team match for the NXT North American Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship

Xia Li (with Boa and Mei Ying) def. Mercedes Martinez

LA Knight def. Cameron Grimes in a Ladder Match to WIN the vacant Million Dollar Championship

Raquel González (c) (with Dakota Kai) def. Ember Moon to RETAIN NXT Women's Championship

Karrion Kross (c) (with Scarlett) def. Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne in Fatal 5-Way Match to RETAIN the NXT Championship

WWE NXT returns this Tuesday and airs live every week in the UK on BT Sport.

