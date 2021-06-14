Novak Djokovic added to his already impressive legacy on Sunday in the final of the French Open.

The 34-year-old defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gruelling five-set encounter to lift his 19th major tournament trophy.

Djokovic now only trails joint record holders Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in terms of the highest number of men's Grand Slam victories. Nadal and Federer currently sit on 20 wins apiece, meaning that we could easily see a three-way '20-20-20' tie for the record before the end of the year.

At present, Djokovic is the most dominant player on the men's circuit, having claimed both of this season's Grand Slam events so far (the Australian and French Open tournaments).

Who has won the most Grand Slam singles titles in tennis history?

As great as the 'big three' (Djokovic, Federer and Nadal) have been during their legendary careers, none of the trio make the top three when it comes to the combined list of the most successful players in Grand Slam singles history.

Those top three spots currently belong to female players, with Germany's Steffi Graf, America's Serena Williams and Australia's Margaret Court all surpassing the male record of 20 triumphs.

Court, who won her 24 titles between 1960 and 1975, is the overall pacesetter right now, with Serena poised on 23 wins. Graf is back in third, with 22 Grand Slam singles trophies to her name.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic then come next on the list. The only other male representative to make the cut is Pete Sampras - who squeezes in at number 10 with 14 successes.

Here is the top 10 in full:

10. Pete Sampras (United States - 14 Grand Slams)

8. Chris Evert (United States - 18)

8. Martina Navratilova (Czech Rep/United States - 18)

6. Helen Wills (United States - 19)

6. Novak Djokovic (Serbia - 19)

4. Rafael Nadal (Spain - 20)

4. Roger Federer (Switzerland - 20)

3. Steffi Graf (Germany - 22)

2. Serena Williams (United States - 23)

1. Margaret Court (Australia - 24)

Of all the players on this list, only four are still active.

Serena Williams, Federer and Nadal could all still technically overhaul Court at the head of the countdown. At present, though, only one man looks likely to make a strong play for the top spot.

At only 34 years old, Djokovic requires only six more Grand Slam victories to obtain the all-time record for most wins. Given his current form, it would take a brave individual to bet against the magnificent Serb pulling it off.

