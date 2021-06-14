Deji announces social media hiatus after YouTube vs TikTok Boxing defeat

Deji has announced that he will be taking a step back from social media following his defeat to Vinnie Hacker at the YouTube vs TikTok Boxing event.

The 23-year-old YouTuber, who has 10.3 million subscribers on his channel, took part in one of seven fights that took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami which attracted huge interest across the globe.

Hacker, who has 8.4 million followers on TikTok, came out on top over Deji on the night and managed to stop KSI's brother inside the five-round distance.

Deji returned to the ring for the first time in three years and had not fought since his defeat to Jake Paul as part of the KSI vs Logan Paul undercard.

Despite being the underdog, Deji did not make it easy for Holder as many were surprised by his hard-hitting performance. But ultimately, his stamina got the better of him and Holder took full advantage of that.

Deji's new venture

Once the fight had ended and the dust had settled, Deji had a brief time of reflection and announced on his YouTube channel that he will be taking a step back and will be making time for himself.

"Unfortunately, I took an L, and I want to say congratulations to Vinnie Hacker," Deji said.

"My stamina failed me again, and yes, I know that. I don't want to talk too much because actions speak louder than words and I know what I need to do."

"I'm going to be taking a break from social media and I'm just going to be working on myself - because that's what I need to do.

"I do need to work on my cardio, I just need to work on myself as a whole, because I do want to box again. So I'm not going to talk anymore and just let my actions speak louder, and I will see you guys soon."

It seems like Deji has taken the defeat gracefully and it has humbled him, which is a sensible way to look at the fight.

Here's to hoping we see him back in the ring again very soon.

