Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Hoops set to seal deal for Ipswich midfielder Andre Dozzell

Having already bolstered their squad by signing Jordy de Wijs, Charlie Austin and Sam Field on permanent deals, Queens Park Rangers will now be looking to finalise a deal for a player who featured regularly in League One last season.

A long-term target for the Hoops, Andre Dozzell is closing in on a switch to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium after being made surplus to requirements by Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook.

With the Tractor Boys in need of a major overhaul following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign in the third-tier, they could potentially fund some incomings by cashing in on one of their academy graduates.

A recent report from TWTD claimed that QPR were set to beat the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Brentford to Dozzell's signature.

In a fresh update, it has now been revealed that the Hoops are edging closer to securing the services of the midfielder.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, QPR will trigger a seven-figure buy-out clause which was included in the contract that Dozzell signed last December.

Since making his debut for Ipswich at the age of 16, Dozzell has experienced a mixed amount of success at Portman Road.

The midfielder was used sporadically during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns before finally emerging as a key player for his side last season.

Although he was unable to guide Ipswich to a play-off place, he did start 42 of the club's 46 league games as they finished ninth in the third-tier standings.

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, Dozzell already knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level having played 28 games in this division during his career.

Whilst it is safe to say that that the midfielder has yet to fulfil his potential, he could potentially thrive under the guidance of QPR manager Mark Warburton.

Having already played a key role in Ilias Chair's development in recent years, the Hoops boss will be confident in his ability to replicate this feat with Dozzell who averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.76 in League One last season.

Although splashing a seven-figure fee on the 22-year-old is unquestionably a risk, it could turn out to be somewhat of a masterstroke if Dozzell is able to hit the ground running during the upcoming campaign.

With Warburton looking to assemble a squad which is capable of launching a push for a top-six finish in the Championship, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he continues to make moves in the transfer market between now and August.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News