Former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger has said that this year's title fight could be actually easier for Lewis Hamilton in the sense that he is up against someone in another team, rather than his team-mate as he has been in the past.

2021's title fight is proving as gripping as many hoped at the start of the campaign with Red Bull and Max Verstappen really taking the fight to reigning champions Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

Indeed, the challengers currently lead the way in both the Drivers' and Constructors' standings as things are at the moment and it certainly looks as though Hamilton and his Silver Arrows outfit are going to have to pull out all the stops to make it eight world championships apiece for them this year.

For Berger, though, there is a sense that this campaign won't be as taxing on Lewis as one of those where he had to fight Nico Rosberg tooth and nail for the title because different cars are involved rather than one team being right at the heart of the fight.

“It’s a lot easier for Lewis to race against Max,” Berger told Sport1.

"It always gives you a bit of a kick up the backside when your rival is in another car.

“It’s all about whether you finish ahead of him.

“But if you don’t, you don’t lose your image because the other one might have the better car.

“But if you’re beaten by a Nico Rosberg in the same team, that’s more like an insult.”

You can see where Berger is coming from.

The fight between Rosberg and Hamilton between 2014 and 2016 was intense and boiled over on several occasions, creating a negative atmosphere at Mercedes without doubt.

Now, Mercedes and Hamilton are focusing all their attention on beating Red Bull instead, and that should at least mean for a more harmonious Silver Arrows garage this year if nothing else.

