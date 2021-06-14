Becky Lynch return: Sheamus opens up on WWE star's current situation

There's been a lot of speculation surrounding the return of WWE superstar Becky Lynch.

The 34-year-old has taken time away from wrestling during her pregnancy and the birth of her first child Roux with partner and fellow WWE icon Seth Rollins. Lynch has not appeared in the ring for more than a year now – her last match was against Shayna Bazsler in WrestleMania 36 in April 2020, where she retained her RAW Women's Championship title.

With a number of events she was predicted to make an appearance at having passed by, the buzz around her rumoured return keeps building.

Fellow Irish wrestler Sheamus recently discussed his friendship with Lynch and the build up to her long-awaited comeback to the sport.

"Becky Lynch is like a sister to me," The Celtic Warrior told ViBe & Wrestling. "Surely we miss her, she is a superstar, she is out there with the best of the past, of the future and people love her because what you see is what she is. People miss everything about her, lack her charisma and her presence.

"I don't know when she will come back and I won't ask her, it's none of my business, neither that nor her plans for future, but I think that as we get closer to live events with fans we would love to see her return."

Lynch is a trailblazer for women in wrestling and is one of WWE's highest paid stars. She reportedly signed a new contract last month, which will see her earn as much as $1 million per year.

The Man made history in 2019 alongside Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair as the first women to headline WrestleMania.

