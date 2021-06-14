Emma Hayes: Chelsea manager praised for “brilliant” Euro 2020 analysis

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has been praised for her “brilliant” appearance as an ITV pundit for the ongoing men's European Championship.

It was announced Hayes would be part of ITV’s punditry line-up last month. She joins Sky Sports regulars Gary Neville and Roy Keane, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, and Liverpool legend Graeme Souness.

Hayes is not the only female name set to make an appearance. Former Lionesses forward Eni Aluko and Racing Louisville FC striker Nadia Nadim are also on the punditry team.

The 44-year-old Hayes, who has managed Chelsea since 2012, made her Euro 2020 debut yesterday. She offered her analysis for the Group C clash between Austria and North Macedonia and was widely praised on social media for her insight.

Football writer Grace Robertston posted: “No one should need me to tell you this but Emma Hayes is so good at analysing games”, while journalist Edward Walker wrote: “Having Emma Hayes on ITV is taking the analysis of this game to another level by the way. She’s brilliant.”

Hayes was also applauded for an analysis piece she recently wrote for The Athletic. The article argued England should play two holding midfielders in yesterday’s clash against Croatia, which is exactly what manager Gareth Southgate ended up doing. His side triumphed 1-0.

Social media users were again full of compliments for Hayes and her article. Women’s football journalist Adam Millington wrote: “Didn’t take long for Emma Hayes to become one of my favourite tactical writers. You see why she coaches so well: simplifying it all into an easy-to-understand format while not compromising on the information you’re getting across is no easy feat.”

Hayes has become one of the most respected names in football due to her success with Chelsea. She led the Blues to a second successive Women’s Super League title this season, while also taking the side to the Champions League final. Although Chelsea were heavily beaten 4-0 by Barcelona, Hayes’s team is still one of the most dominant forces in women’s football.

As a result of her growing reputation, Hayes has been tipped for a number of roles in men’s football. She was linked with League One’s AFC Wimbledon earlier this year, but Hayes said describing such a move as a "step up" was an “insult”. She also claimed the club could not afford her.

With Hayes regularly leading Chelsea to league glory, her analysis of the AFC Wimbledon offer was correct. As her appearance on ITV showed, Hayes is one of the leading lights in football.

