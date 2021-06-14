Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Shakur Stevenson has warned Jamel Herring that he is coming for his WBO super featherweight title after he clinched the seventh title of his career by beating Jeremiah Nakathila at the Virgin Hotels on Saturday night.

Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) kept his undefeated record intact and won the vacant WBO interim super featherweight title with a unanimous 12-round decision win over Nakathila in Las Vegas.

Stevenson, 23, of Newark, New Jersey, and Nakathila, of Uukwanangaya, Namibia, weighed in at 129.6 and 129.4 pounds respectively.

Though there were a couple of knockdowns, the unbeaten New Jersey southpaw piled up the points by picking his opponent apart with a series of well-placed punches.

The Namibian swung for the fences, but was left chasing shadows, much to his frustration. It was Nakathila's second defeat to take his record to 21-2 (17 KOs).

While Stevenson claims that his overall performance was nowhere near his best, he still backs himself to defeat his fellow American. The victory takes the 23-year-old up to second in the standings - but he does not want to stop there.

“He [Jamel Herring] can’t beat me,” Stevenson said in his post-fight interview. “It’ll look like a massacre, I’ve been in there with Jamel. He’s not as good as I am.

"Jamel goes in there in certain fights and he’s losing rounds. I have yet to lose rounds.

"I feel like I’m the best defensive fighter in boxing and Jamel can’t do nothing with me."

ESPN have revealed that Top Rank are already eyeing up Madison Square Garden in New York City for Stevenson's world title fight against Herring which is set to take place this fall.

Despite his age, Stevenson is full of self-confidence, as he believes he can beat Herring by overcoming the American veteran in every department.

“If I got to box, I’m a [sic] beat him," he added. "If I gotta [sic] step to him, I’m a [sic] beat him. Jamel is a B-level fighter.”

