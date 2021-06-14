West Bromwich Albion transfer news: Update emerges regarding Matheus Pereira's future

When you consider just how poor West Bromwich Albion were in the Premier League last season, it will take a major rebuild this summer for the club to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship during the upcoming campaign.

Despite the fact that the club have yet to appoint a new manager, they have already decided to part ways with a host of senior players who ultimately failed to deliver the goods in the top-flight.

Having already waved goodbye to the likes of Charlie Austin, Sam Field, Kyle Edwards and Hal Robson-Kanu, the Baggies will be under no illusions about how difficult it will be to keep Matheus Pereira at the Hawthorns this summer.

A shining light in what otherwise was a year to forget for the Baggies, the Brazilian scored 11 goals in the top-flight and provided his team-mates with six assists.

As a result of his impressive performances, Pereira has unsurprisingly become the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation in recent weeks.

Whilst it is understood that Leeds United are not interested in signing the midfielder, fellow Premier League sides Norwich City and Brentford are looking into the possibility of launching a swoop.

According to page 41 of Sunday's print edition of the Daily Star (as cited by HITC), West Brom have reportedly reduced their asking price for Pereira to £15m which has alerted the attention of the two aforementioned clubs who are both seemingly open to the prospect of paying this fee.

With Pereira's current West Brom deal set to run until 2024, the club will unquestionably fancy their chances of convincing either Brentford or Norwich to splash the cash if they are indeed open to the possibility of selling the midfielder.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of competing in the top-flight, it will be intriguing to see whether Pereira decides to cut ties with the Baggies in order to play against some of the world's best players next season.

For West Brom's sake, they will be desperate to keep the midfielder as he set the Championship alight with his displays during their most recent campaign at this level.

As well as averaging an incredibly impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.41 in the second-tier, Pereira provided 28 direct goal contributions for his side as helped them achieve promotion to the top-flight last year.

Whilst West Brom will be able to draft in a plethora of players by selling the 25-year-old for £15m, there is no guarantee that they will thrive in his absence next season and thus his exit would unquestionably be a major blow.

