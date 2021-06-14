Man United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Jadon Sancho negotiations

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have been in contact with Jadon Sancho's camp this weekend and negotiations with Borussia Dortmund will continue in the coming days.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sancho?

Romano claims that United will continue talks with Dortmund and Sancho's representatives in the coming days, as negotiations over the 21-year-old's price, bonus details and payment structure rumble on.

The Italian journalist suggests that an offer in the region of €70m (£60.2m) from the Red Devils won't be enough to secure his services, as the German outfit are keen to recoup closer to €95m (£81.7m) for the England international.

What has Sancho said about his future?

Sancho has remained coy on his future and suggested that he is unsure of where he will end up beyond this summer.

Speaking on his future last month, as per Eurosport, Sancho said, "Will I leave the club? I don’t know about my future.”

The 21-year-old added that he remains happy at the Bundesliga club that gave him his first real taste of professional football.

He said, “I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start.”

England DEFEAT Croatia 1-0! Hear all the reaction on The Football Terrace...

How is Sancho getting on with England at the Euros?

Surprisingly, the reported United target was left out of Gareth Southgate's squad altogether for England's Euros opener against Croatia. As the tournament continues Sancho's involvement will surely increase, however, whether that's from the bench or in the starting line-up.

But his lack of action could be good news for the Red Devils. If he has a strong tournament, Dortmund may feel that they can increase their demands for the winger.

Can United afford to wait much longer to bid for Sancho?

As Sancho is currently on international duty with England it could be tricky for United to complete a deal before the end of the tournament, which edges the Red Devils even closer to Dortmund's proposed deadline for the 21-year-old.

According to German outlet Bild, Dortmund's stance on Sancho's situation is clear; if the club don't receive a suitable offer for the England international by the end of July, then the winger will remain in the Bundesliga.

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

Ideally, United would have wanted to have a deal for Sancho wrapped up before the European Championships. However, the Manchester outfit now have just under two months to conclude a deal within Dortmund's reported time-frame.

News Now - Sport News