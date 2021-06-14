Manchester City: Would Bunny Shaw be a good fit for the Citizens?

Manchester City have reportedly been in talks with Jamaican striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw over a rumoured three-year summer swoop.

The Citizens have already welcomed their first signing over the threshold – 17-year-old Ruby Mace kicked off their transfer business, joining from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal.

As Gareth Taylor focuses on strengthening to challenge Chelsea next season, City find themselves linked with some major household names. GiveMeSport Women takes a closer look at Shaw and whether she would be a good signing for the Manchester outfit...

College career

Like most overseas players who ply their trade in the American collegiate ranks before making their move to a professional league, Shaw played at Eastern Florida State College for her first two years as a junior before transferring to the University of Tennessee. There, she was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2018 but did not enter the usual route of the NWSL draft after graduating.

The draft is a huge way for rising talent in the US to make their way into the big leagues, however, Shaw wanted to consider options across Europe and Asia instead.

Move to Bordeaux

Shaw currently plays for Bordeaux, where she has established herself as a talisman for the Division 1 Féminine outfit.

Last season, the striker enjoyed a phenomenal run of form, providing 22 goals and seven assists in 20 appearances. This averages to an average of 1.3 goal contributions per 90 minutes – enough to see her take home the 2020/21 Golden Boot, ahead of league winner Marie-Antoinette Katoto who scored 21 goals.

Since her links to Man City, Shaw has confirmed she will be moving on from Bordeaux, but no destination has been confirmed as of yet.

Jamaica national team

Shaw is as clinical for her country as she is at domestic level. Since making her senior debut for Jamaica in 2015, the 24-year-old has made 30 appearances and scored an astonishing 42 goals.

She made history with the Reggae Girlz when they qualified for the 2019 World Cup, becoming the first Caribbean nation to do so. Despite still being in the younger bracket, she is one of her country's most iconic players. Her goal tally speaks for itself and she will add a whole new attacking dynamic to Man City's front three.

But, it begs the question – is there room for Shaw in the City ranks?

Taylor has Ellen White in the central role, with Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp operating on the wings. He also has Chloe Kelly, and while she will be out for the majority of next season, her return will be much anticipated.

If Shaw makes the move to the WSL, she will definitely be a fierce asset to have in Manchester, but there will be an equally fierce fight for minutes once Kelly returns to fitness, with White also battling for a starting spot having just signed a new two-year contract extension.

News Now - Sport News