Back 4 Blood: E3 Trailer Revealed

Back 4 Blood showcased its eagerly-awaited extended gameplay trailer at the infamous E3 expo.

Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros Games have teamed up to take the Left 4 Dead series over to next-generation gaming for the first time, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S operating copies of the game.

The successful co-op zombie series finally bringing out a third chapter after it had been heavily speculated for years whether it would even happen at all - following a series of delays.

That being said, Turtle Rock are now prepared to take the next step and revive the franchise with an all-new title, Back 4 Blood, which will have retained the gaming foundations that saw the previous editions accumulate huge support and a seismic fanbase.

As part of E3 2021 and the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Back 4 Blood was shown off in all its glory with a more detailed look at what gamers can expect, with an insight into characters, weapons and new bosses to take down.

E3 Trailer

Turtle Rock and Bethesda finally revealed what they have been working on with a more detailed trailer ahead of the game's 12th October 2021 release date.

Here is the full trailer shared on Xbox's YouTube channel:

As you can see, it appears that there will just be a lot of zombie-slaying carnage from the off, with plenty of character dialogue and intrigue which could provide for some interesting storyline context.

Despite being showcased by Xbox themselves, it is not a Microsoft exclusive. Whether this means that cross-platform gameplay will be enabled - remains to be seen.

Back 4 Blood is set to be released on 12th October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

