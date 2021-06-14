Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Patrik Schick scored an early contender for the best goal of Euro 2020 for the Czech Republic against Scotland on Monday afternoon.

The 25-year-old, who plies his trade with Bayer Leverkusen, spotted Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall off his line and executed a magnificent strike from near the halfway line into the back of the net.

It was a remarkable moment of individual brilliance from the striker, who put the Czech Republic 2-0 up.

Schick had put the Czechs 1-0 up at Hampden Park with a header shortly before half-time.

But it’s his second goal that is likely to be remembered for years to come.

After receiving the ball on the halfway line, Schick brilliantly lofted the ball over Marshall and into the back of the net.

Absolutely outstanding!

Struck just under 50 yards out, per Opta, Schick's wondergoal is the furthest distance from which a goal has been scored on record at the European Championships.

Take a bow, Patrick!

And check out this incredible photo of the strike. Look how far wide the ball started before curling back around.

Magnificent.

It's going to take something extraordinary to beat Schick to the award for best goal of Euro 2020.

