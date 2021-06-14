Battlefield 2042: Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 was showcased at E3 2021 as the gameplay took centre stage at this year's expo.

EA and DICE recently revealed the latest edition to their mass warfare franchise that is expected to be released before the end of 2021.

Although not much was known about the new futuristic approach that the game's developers were taking, the excitement is building as each week edges closer to the launch date.

The game was officially announced on 9th June 2021 which initially sent the gaming community into a frenzy, which looks set to go head to head with Call of Duty once more.

The game's developers, following the world reveal, promised that they would reveal more to the world just a few days later during the infamous E3 event, and they kept to their word showing off a cluster of tornados, helicopters, quad bikes and other gadgets.

Gameplay Trailer

Those players that were excited for the first gameplay footage for Battlefield 2042, were not disappointed with what they saw.

Action-packed and thrilling from the off, Battlefield's leap into the future looks more of an attractive and exciting prospect with stunning graphics, weather conditions, vehicles and weapons at the player's disposal.

Here is the footage that was showcased at E3 (shared via Battlefield's official YouTube channel):

As a result of this, Battlefield 2042 has now arguably been pushed to the top as one of the biggest new releases of the year - in what is one of the most visually impressive titles we have seen on next-gen consoles to date.

Here's to hoping that EA and DICE can produce a game that can live up to the evergrowing hype.

