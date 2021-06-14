Simon Kjaer has been widely praised for his actions in the moments after his Denmark teammate Christian Eriksen collapsed against Finland on Saturday.

The defender immediately rushed to Eriksen’s aid as soon as he realised the situation was serious.

Reports claim Kjaer ensured his teammate didn’t swallow his tongue and cleared the airways before giving him CPR. He then put Eriksen in the recovery position before the medical staff took over.

Kjaer then rallied his teammates to form a protective wall around Eriksen with the rest of the players.

And when he saw that Eriksen’s wife and mother of their two children, Sabrina Kvist Jensen, was on the pitch looking distraught, Kjaer was on hand to console her.

In the midst of one of the most traumatic experiences that any footballer could go through during a match, Kjaer showed remarkable leadership qualities and deserves all the praise that has come his way in the days since the incident.

Most importantly, Kjaer’s actions helped to save Eriksen’s life.

Eriksen, who has spoken publicly for the first time, continues his recovery in hospital after it was confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 group-stage match.

It’s unclear at this early stage whether the Inter Milan midfielder will be able to resume his career.

But Kjaer’s impressive actions could lead to him being appointed AC Milan’s new club captain.

Kjaer to become AC Milan's new captain?

According to the Daily Mail, many Milan fans want Kjaer to be handed to the captain’s armband and the club’s technical director Paolo Maldini is reportedly in favour of the move.

Milan’s current captain Alessio Romagnoli is no longer a regular starter at the San Siro while vice-captain Gianluigi Donnarumma is poised to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Kjaer is Denmark’s captain and showed the world why he wears the armband with his quick-thinking and commendable bravery at the Parken Stadium.

The 32-year-old joined Milan on a permanent deal from Sevilla last summer following a loan spell with the Italian giants.

He’s appeared 58 times for Milan so far, scoring one goal.

And now, thanks in part to his heroics at Euro 2020, it seems he could be about to become the club’s new skipper.

