French Grand Prix 2021: What TV channels will the race be on?

Formula 1 moves to round seven of the 2021 season with France being the next destination as part of the racing circus.

The current campaign has been extremely exciting, with both Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull gem Max Verstappen looking like the front runners for the Driver's Championship already.

Circuit Paul Ricard will be the location for the French Grand Prix, which will consist of 53 laps and a total race distance of 192 miles. Both contenders for the title looking to make up for lost ground after an action-packed race in Baku last time out.

After looking destined to pick up his second victory of the season, Verstappen suffered a rear left tyre failure at over 200 mph and was catapulted into the barrier. While from the resulting restart, Hamilton accidentally turned off his breaks on the downshift into turn one and missed his turn in, demoting him to the back of the pack.

As a result, Sergio Perez took the victory in the sister Red Bull since meant that Verstappen maintained his four-point lead in the standings ahead of the seven-time world champion.

Because of the surprise podium made up of Sebastien Vettel and Pierre Gasly, there will be an element of urgency for the leading drivers to perform well across the weekend and leave Le Castellet with maximum points to avenge their mistakes and lack of fortune in Azerbaijan.

Where can I watch the French Grand Prix?

With the race set to start at 3 pm BST on 20th June 2021, Sky Sports F1 will be the only channel that will be screening the race live, with the coverage getting underway at 1 pm with their traditional Pit Lane Live show.

Alternatively, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of the race at 6:30 pm.

