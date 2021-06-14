Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho update suggests deal will happen

According to Manchester Evening News, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is confident of sealing a move to Manchester United this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

Manchester Evening News claim that Dortmund winger Sancho has agreed personal terms to join Man United this summer.

The report suggests that the 21-year-old is confident of securing a move to the Red Devils after previously pushing his agent to ensure that there is not a repeat of last year's failed transfer attempt.

Have United already had a bid rejected for Sancho?

United's interest in Sancho has been heavily documented and Manchester Evening News confirmed that the Manchester outfit had an opening bid of £67m rejected.

The report claims that the Red Devils and Dortmund were £10m apart in their valuations of the player, however Sancho's representatives remain confident an agreement between the sides will materialise.

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that negotiations around the price, bonus details and payment structure will continue in the coming days between the two clubs.

How did Sancho perform in 2020/21?

The England international was in electric form for the German side in the 2020/21 campaign. According to Transfermarkt, the 21-year-old netted 16 goals and 20 assists in 38 appearances for Dortmund last term.

Sancho's contributions last season were enough to help his side to silverware after winning the German Cup - the winger's second trophy in club football. His first medal came in Dortmund's German Super Cup success in the 2019/20 campaign.

Given his form for the Bundesliga outfit, it came as quite a surprise when Sancho was excluded from Gareth Southgate's England matchday squad for their opening Euros match against Croatia.

What could signing Sancho mean for United's current attackers?

Depending on which wing Sancho is asked to play at United, it could impact several of the Red Devils’ attacking stars. Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood could end up in slightly different roles next season, with the latter more likely to make a positional switch.

Greenwood has the shooting technique of a natural striker despite appearing on the right-wing frequently for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, therefore Sancho’s arrival could mean he gets a run of games up front.

Where this leaves Anthony Martial remains to be seen. Prior to his season ending injury in March, his form had been a cause for concern. In 22 Premier League appearances he scored just four goals.

Sancho’s potential signing compounds the misery of the Frenchman who has been linked with a move away from the Manchester outfit.

