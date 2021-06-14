Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

George Kambosos Jr has taken a swipe at Teofimo Lopez Jr, suggesting he doesn't possess the durability to beat him when the two face each other on Saturday night at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) will fight on Saturday June 19 against Lopez Jr (16-0, 12 KOs) at the Marlins Stadium in Little Havana, Downtown.

A short video clip has recently resurfaced online showing unified lightweight champion Lopez Jr getting knocked down and dropped in sparring by former training partner Janelson Figueroa.

Speaking to Behind The Gloves, this clip was referenced by Kambosos as proof that Lopez has a glass chin, which is something he intends to exploit.

While Lopez has plenty of experience - he most recently beat former three-weight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko in October of last year - 27-year-old Australian boxer Kambosos believes he has the knockout power to put him to sleep.

“Well, look, it’s evident," Kambosos said to Behind The Gloves. "We have seen it in the sparring session. I saw some footage of him as well, of him getting put down.

"I feel that he does have a glass jaw, I feel that if you hit him clean, with the speed and the power that I am possessing at this stage of my career, I’ll put him down.

"I’ll put him to sleep.”

1 of 20 Can you get 20/20 on our random UFC fighters quiz? We doubt it... BJ Penn Callan Potter Jens Pulver Ross Pearson

Kambosos also said that he has identified what he considers to be flaws in Lopez's boxing ability.

He added: “After all the game planning and the last 10 weeks of heavy preparation, and just know what we have done in camp and seen the way he has fought versus [Vasyl] Lomachenko, I tell you man, we are going to beat this kid.”

Read more: Alexander Povetkin announces retirement: 'The years take their toll'



News Now - Sport News