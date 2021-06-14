Styrian Grand Prix 2021: Dates, Tickets, Updates, Schedule, How to Watch, Results And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Round eight of this year's Formula 1 world championship takes place at the Red Bull ring with the first of two Grands Prix to be held at the Austrian circuit being dubbed the Styrian Grand Prix.

Thanks to the Canadian and then Turkish Grands Prix being cancelled, we once again have back-to-back races in Austria, forming a triple-header with the French Grand Prix as June changes into July this summer.

Indeed, the Styrian Grand Prix will prove to be the middle race of the trio and, here, we're taking a look at all the important info...

Dates

The Styrian Grand Prix will be held over the final weekend of June from 25th to 27th with it the second in a triple-header of Formula 1 races.

Tickets

Tickets for the Styrian Grand Prix can be found here, with various packages on offer.

The government guidance from the United Kingdom advises British people to only make essential trips.

Updates

The Styrian Grand Prix is currently good to go ahead in its late June spot.

Should the event be cancelled late on thanks to the pandemic, this section will be updated but it's so far so good for us to go racing at the Red Bull Ring.

Schedule

The Styrian Grand Prix weekend will follow the below schedule (all times BST:)

Practice 1 - Friday, 25th June, 10:30am

Practice 2 - Friday, 25th June, 2pm

Practice 3 - Saturday, 26th June, 11am

Qualifying - Saturday, 26th June, 2pm

Race - Sunday, 27th June, 2pm

How to watch

You can watch the Styrian Grand Prix and every other race, qualifying and practice session this season, live and exclusively on Sky Sports F1.

Channel 4 will also show highlights of qualifying and the Grand Prix on Saturday and Sunday evening respectively.

Results

The results from all sessions, including practice, qualifying and the race will appear here once completed.

