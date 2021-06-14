Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's raining fantastic goals in Euro 2020 at the moment.

The Netherlands' blockbuster win over Ukraine on Sunday night was the first classic of the tournament and that was due in no small part to a wonder goal from Andriy Yarmolenko.

And the West Ham United man's curling effort in Amsterdam was clearly infectious because it was followed up by a stunning halfway-line strike from Patrik Schick during the win over Scotland.

Slovakia vs Poland

Now, it goes without saying that it would take a minor miracle for Schick's wonder goal at Hampden Park to be topped, but that doesn't mean that the fantastic goals have slowed down this summer.

And that's no small statement when you consider the goal that followed Schick's strike for the ages will go down in the history books as an own goal for Wojciech Szczesny.

'What's so special about an own goal?' I hear you ask. Well, it just happens to be an own goal that was forced by one of the finest solo runs of the tournament by Slovakia's Róbert Mak.

Mak forces Szczesny own goal

The Ferencváros star showed sensational skill on the left, including a cheeky nutmeg, to break clear in the penalty area before forcing a shot that pinged off the post, onto Szczesny and into the net.

It really was a spectacular piece of footwork, albeit one that won't reflect well on Szczesny and his infamous misfortune at the Euros, so be sure to check it out down below:

Unfortunate piece of Euro 2020 history

Oof. Szczesny just can't seem to catch a break when it comes to international tournaments, can he?

According to Opta, the crazy incident in St. Petersburg proved to be an unfortunate piece of history for Szczesny who became the first goalkeeper in the history of the Euros to score an own goal.

Szczesny's rotten luck at Euros

Szczesny has previously achieved Euros ignominy by way of earning a red card on the opening day of the 2012 tournament and crashed out of the 2016 iteration after a single game due to an injury.

As such, you just know that the Juventus shot-stopper will have been ruing his luck when Mak's effort wiggled its way into his net, though there was very little he could have done to prevent it.

And let's face it, the dazzling run from Mak - which sucked the soul out of Bartosz Bereszyński - was more than deserving of a goal even if the history books won't remember it as his own. How cruel.

