Southampton transfer rumours: Saints want to sign young international defender

Liverpool defender Neco Williams is a potential target for Southampton this summer, as reported by Hampshire Live.

What's the latest news involving Neco Williams?

It is understood that Ralph Hasenhuttl is looking at bolstering his full-back options this summer, and he has identified Williams as a player who could be brought over to the South Coast in the coming months.

Manchester United's Brandon Williams is another player who has been linked with the Saints, as Hasenhuttl looks to add a young, versatile full-back to his squad.

What were Neco Williams' stats in 2020/21?

Williams was limited to just six league appearances for the Reds this term, as he continues to make his way in the game. In those matches he ended up on the losing side just once, and helped the team to dominant wins over Leicester and Wolves.

He also got the chance to experience Champions League football as he played in four games during Liverpool's run to the quarter-finals of the competition. The youngster started twice in the group stages, and played his part in the side managing to keep a clean sheet against Ajax back in December.

What did Alexander-Arnold say about Williams?

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the player who has been keeping Williams out of the side for much of the past season, but he has still tipped his fellow right-back to go on and have an excellent career.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website last year, Alexander-Arnold, who won the league with Jurgen Klopp's men in 2020, said: “Neco is an amazing talent, he is someone who we all look to as being someone who can play for the club for a long amount of time and will have a bright future no matter what."

Would Williams be a good signing for Southampton?

When looking at Southampton's options at full-back, they look to be desperately short of quality options. At right-back, they are heavily reliant on Kyle Walker-Peters remaining fit, while their options at left-back are virtually non-existent now that Ryan Bertrand has left the club.

With this in mind, Williams would be a welcome addition to the squad. The 20-year-old has largely operated as a right-back so far in his fledgling career, but he has also played on the left-hand side on a couple of occasions so this could offer Hasenhuttl some flexibility with regards to where he wants to play him.

Williams has also racked up 11 international caps already for Wales, indicating how highly thought of he is, and a move to Southampton at this stage of his career could be exactly what he needs to continue his development, which should also benefit Hasenhuttl's men as they look to move up the table next term.

