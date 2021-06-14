Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leon Edwards wants his next fight to be against Kamaru Usman after dealing with Nate Diaz on Saturday night.

Edwards (19-3, 1 NC) overcame a late scare to otherwise comfortably beat Diaz on points, with all three judges scoring it 49-46, 49-46 and 49-46 in favour of the Birmingham fighter.

Although Usman wasn't cageside for the bout, he previously stated earlier last month he would be interested in fighting the winner.

Edwards, 29, is keen for more big fights and now has Usman firmly in his sights as he chases a world title shot.

“I feel I should be next in line for the title shot,” Edwards said at the UFC post-fight press conference. “That’s nine-in-a-row or 10-in-a-row. No one else is doing what I’m doing.

"I offered to fight everybody: Khamzat [Chimaev], [Nate] Diaz, Belal [Muhammad]. These guys aren’t in the top 10. I’m the only one saying, ‘Yes.’

"Everyone else is, like, b------- and sitting out and complaining. I’m the one that’s showing up, beating, and fighting these tough guys. I feel I deserve the next shot, for sure.”

Speaking after the fight, it seems Usman isn't totally convinced, as he feels Edwards still has some work to do before he gets a rematch.

Understandably, 'Rocky' wasn't too happy with Usman's comments, as he feels his body of work speaks for itself.

“All of these guys make excuses,” he added. “They know I’m the real deal. I’m the man for the title shot.

"They’re all b------- and making excuses. They say, ‘He doesn’t deserve it.’ Then, who f------ does?

"[Colby] Covington doesn’t. Woodley got injured and now he deserves the title shot? I didn’t b----. I didn’t moan. I took my losses on the chin. I worked my way back to a nine-fight [win] streak. Who else f------ deserves it?”

