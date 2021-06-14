Sasha Banks names WWE’s greatest ever women’s match

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Banks main evented this year’s WrestleMania with Bianca Belair and was also the first woman to headline a WWE pay-per-view event in 2016 alongside Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell.

Yet, despite competing in a number of renowned matches over the years, there is one in particular which stands out for The Boss.

Speaking on the Just Women’s Sports podcast, Banks recalled her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015. The former NXT women’s champion says it was the best match of her career and the greatest women’s bout ever.

“That’s my number one match I get asked about,” Banks admitted. “It’s the most talked about match in the history of women’s wrestling. I’m so thankful for that match because that really changed the game of everything in the business, I really feel, for women.

“So here we are, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, the first time ever out of Florida. The first time that NXT is in front of a large scale audience, just like the WWE. We sold out the Barclays Center, just like Monday Night (RAW) did, just like Smackdown did. So we were so equal to the WWE brand, just this little, little organization, just this little talent.

“And I just really wanted to show them that, first of all, we should’ve been the main event. And second of all, I want to make sure you guys remember this match for the rest of your lives. Because I wanted that match to be the greatest women’s match of all time. And it happened to be the greatest women’s match of all time.”

Banks also thanked fellow superstars like Bayley, as well as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, who have helped make the women’s division what it is today. The inaugural WWE Women’s Championship match was determined by a triple-threat contest between Charlotte, Lynch and Banks –– all of whom have gone on to hold the belt.

“I’m just so thankful for women like Bayley and Charlotte and Becky and all the women I got to train with,” she stressed. “We all had the same initial goal of wanting to make this division the best division that we possibly could.”

The Boss has been absent from SmackDown for more than a month now and it remains to be seen when she will return, though it is expected that she’ll feature at this year’s SummerSlam.

