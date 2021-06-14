Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Liam Kelly linked with exit as Scottish sides eye swoop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has already made a host of alterations to his squad as he looks to build a team which is capable of pushing on in the Championship next year.

As well as drafting in three players, the Hoops have also decided to part ways with Paul Smyth and Aromide Oteh who will move on to pastures new when their respective contracts expire at the end of the month.

QPR have also waved goodbye to Geoff Cameron and Joe Lumley whilst Tom Carroll could be set to leave the club after recently rejecting a new contract.

Despite lacking options in the goalkeeping position following Lumley's departure, the Hoops may be about to make a decision on Liam Kelly's future at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the shot-stopper is reportedly attracting interest from Motherwell and Dundee United.

Whilst a permanent move may not be on the cards, it is understood that QPR could potentially loan Kelly to one of the two aforementioned Scottish sides.

After failing to make any inroads on QPR's starting XI during the first-half of the previous campaign, the 25-year-old was allowed to leave the Hoops on a temporary basis earlier this year as he joined Motherwell.

A fruitful spell with the Steelmen resulted in the shot-stopper making 18 league appearances for the club as they secured an eighth place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

With Motherwell keen to re-unite with Kelly, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to beat Dundee to his signature in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that QPR are currently able to call upon the services of Seny Dieng, Kelly may find it difficult to compete for a starting role if he decides to stay this summer.

Therefore, it could be argued that it may end up benefitting both parties if the keeper seals a temporary move to Motherwell or Dundee.

By playing week-in, week-out in the Scottish Premiership, Kelly could make considerable strides in terms of his development which will allow him to return to QPR as a much more accomplished player next year.

However, any potential switch may depend on whether Warburton is willing to use one of the club's prospects as a back-up option to Dieng who made 44 appearances in the Championship last season.

Whereas Kelly has featured on 19 occasions in the second-tier during his career, his team-mate Joe Walsh has yet to make his bow at this level and thus may not be ready to step in if Dieng suffers an injury or picks up a suspension.

