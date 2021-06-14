Daily Digest: W Series chief executive credits F1 partnership for new broadcast deals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: The upcoming W Series will reach 500 million viewers following new global broadcast deals, Barbora Krejčíková adds a doubles title to her French Open triumph, and Carli Lloyd becomes the oldest woman to score for the United States.

W Series announces new global broadcast deals

The first step of the W Series plan to broadcast the event to millions of people around the world has been announced. Broadcast deals have been struck in more than 175 territories, from Brazil to Japan, and Spain to South Africa. This produces a reach of more than 500 million viewers.

“We are delighted to see such an incredible appetite for W Series among the world’s leading broadcasters,” said W Series chief executive Catherine Bond Muir. “Our mission is to showcase our fantastic grid of female drivers and the exciting racing they produce to as many fans around the world as we possibly can, and this can’t happen without the enthusiastic support of a global network of broadcasters.

“There is no doubt that our partnership with Formula 1 this season has made a decisive difference to the way W Series has been recognised. That has made it far easier to engage with the key broadcasters. Additionally, having a truly international grid of drivers means there is strong support from their home territories.”

The W Series begins at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on June 26th.

Barbora Krejčíková wins French Open singles and doubles titles

Barbora Krejčíková enjoyed a fruitful weekend at Roland-Garros. The Czech player earned her first Grand Slam singles title after defeating Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in Saturday’s final.

She then became the first woman for 21 years to also clinch the doubles crown at Roland-Garros, joining compatriot Kateřina Siniaková to overcome Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Świątek 6-4, 6-2.

Despite the doubles victory, Krejčíková revealed her exploits in the singles tournament had an impact. “I didn't really sleep well. I woke up in the morning and I felt really tired. I can actually say that out loud right now, I'm having some pains in my leg," she said.

"I'm really happy that it went this way. I actually went really relaxed today when I went on court. I was just trying to really support my partner and also just try to cheer her up a little bit."

Johanna Konta triumphs at Nottingham Open

Johanna Konta won her first WTA title in four years after triumphing at the Nottingham Open. The Briton defeated China’s Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-1 in the final. Her last title came in April 2017 at the Miami Open.

"I didn't take this for granted, I've lost quite a few finals and it's very hard to win a tournament so I know how lucky and fortunate I am to be standing here winning trophies," Konta said.

The 30-year-old will be hoping her good form continues at Wimbledon, which gets underway on June 28th.

Carli Lloyd becomes oldest woman to score for US

Carli Lloyd is now the oldest woman to score for the United States after hitting the back of the net against Jamaica yesterday. At 38 years and 332 days, her goal beats the record previously held by Kristine Lilly, who was 38 years and 264 days.

Lloyd scored just 24 seconds into the friendly match, which ended as a 4-0 victory for the US. Lindsay Horan, Midge Purce and Alex Morgan also got on the scoresheet. The goal was Lloyd’s 125th international goal in 303 appearances.

Laura Stephens and Lucy Hope named to Team GB swimming squad

Laura Stephens and Lucy Hope are the last names to be announced for the British swimming team heading to Tokyo 2020. They will be competing at their first Olympic Games.

Both Stephens and Hope featured at last month’s European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, with the former picking up a gold medal in the women’s 4x100m medley relay. Hope earned four gold medals across a range of relay events.

"It feels absolutely incredible and a bit overwhelming, part of it hasn't quite sunk in yet and I don't think it will until I'm literally on the plane going,” said Stephens.

Hope added: “It's quite surreal, especially after the year we've all had with COVID and everything. It has extended a four-year cycle to a five-year cycle. I'm just over the moon and can't wait for the experience.”

