Tottenham's next manager: Paratici set to help address Fonseca's major flaw

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham will hand Paulo Fonseca a brand new team of coaching staff to work with once they appoint the Portuguese coach as their new manager, according to Football.London.

What's the latest news on Fonseca joining Tottenham?

Eight weeks on from sacking Jose Mourinho, Tottenham seem to have finally found the man to replace him.

Fonseca is expected to be announced as Spurs' new boss in the coming days, with the club appearing to be won over by his attacking style of football.

However, he has received criticism in the past for his teams being defensively fragile, and it has been reported that Tottenham want to fix this issue by switching up the 48-year-old's backroom staff.

Paulo Fonseca reaches AGREEMENT with Spurs! Hear all the latest on The Football Terrace...

What was Roma's defensive record like under Fonseca?

Fonseca's latest role as a manager came at Roma, who he coached for two seasons from 2019 to 2021.

The Serie A side scored 145 league goals across these two campaigns, establishing themselves as one of the finest attacking teams in the division. For context, Tottenham scored 129 goals in the Premier League during the same period.

However, Roma had problems at the other end of the pitch, conceding over 50 times in Italy's top-flight in both seasons. In 2020/21, no side in the top half in Serie A conceded more goals than Fonseca's Roma.

Tottenham appear to have noted that this is a potential issue with Fonseca set to arrive in north London, and the club's new managing director Fabio Paratici is going to try to help the situation by working with him to build a backroom that will focus specifically on the defensive aspects of the game.

Is Paratici expected to help Fonseca in any other way?

Paratici officially joined Spurs over the weekend, and he has got straight to work. It is understood that he is prioritising signing a centre-back this summer, which should help Fonseca even more when it comes to making Tottenham a difficult side to break down.

Tottenham themselves were far from watertight at the back in 2020/21, shipping 45 goals when in league action, and it seems that Paratici is aware that just changing Fonseca's staff will not be enough to significantly improve the side's defensive statistics.

1 of 15 How much did Tottenham pay for Vincent Janssen? £17m £14m £12m £11m

Should this news please Tottenham fans?

There is reason for Tottenham fans to be optimistic heading into next season with Fonseca at the helm.

He has shown during his time in Italy that he can implement his brand of attacking football in a major European league, which should be welcomed by Spurs' fanbase. However, getting his team to keep the ball out of their own net has proved to be Fonseca's achilles heel, and this needs to be addressed quickly.

Thankfully for Spurs, they now have Paratici, who appears to be desperate to succeed in his new role. Paratici has already come up with two solutions to Fonseca's problem - changing his coaching staff and signing a new centre-back - which could help the young manager find the right balance between defence and attack next year.

Seeing Paratici already putting plans in place to assist Fonseca is a major positive for Spurs, as they now seem to be giving their next manager every chance of thriving in the dugout in 2021/22.

News Now - Sport News