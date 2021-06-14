Leeds transfer rumours: Stumbling block emerges as Leeds eye move for 24-year-old defender

Leeds are interested in signing Lyon left-back Maxwell Cornet this summer, according to The Sun.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cornet?

The 24-year-old helped Lyon secure a top four finish in Ligue 1 this term, and he has reportedly caught the eye of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Leeds boss is believed to be a fan of the defender's pace and skill, and this could lead to the Yorkshire-based club making a bid for the 22-cap international during the current transfer window.

What were Cornet's stats in 2020/21?

Cornet started 29 Ligue 1 games for Lyon in 2020/21, and he only missed two league games all season.

He recorded seven goal involvements in France's top-flight, including scoring a goal and providing an assist against PSG in March.

As per WhoScored, he completed 70 tackles and made 43 interceptions during the season - these numbers saw him rank inside the top three amongst his teammates in both categories.

Is there a potential issue with Leeds signing Cornet?

Unfortunately for Leeds, there could be.

It has been reported that Lyon will demand £20m in order to let Cornet leave the club this summer. It is understood that Leeds are not willing to match that price, and they may instead wait for Lyon to drop their asking price before making a bid for the player.

This is somewhat of a risky strategy, though, as Lyon may not lower Cornet's price-tag, leading to a stand-off. Alternatively, another club could arrive on the scene and be happy to pay £20m, which could see Leeds miss out on their transfer target.

Is this another setback for Leeds in their attempt to fix a problem position?

It could well be.

Leeds have not had much luck in trying to sign a left-back so far this summer, as they look set to miss out on Romain Perraud to Southampton, while they have also been linked with Javi Galan, but he is reportedly wanted by Sevilla who can offer the 26-year-old Champions League football, so there is no guarantee that they will land him either.

Now, they appear to have turned their attention to Cornet, but they are unwilling to pay the transfer fee that Lyon want, meaning that he is another potential left-back who could get away.

The side currently only have one recognised left-back in Ezgjan Alioski, and he is out of contract at the end of the month. Bearing this in mind, there is a distinct possibility that Leeds could be without a left-back when they start pre-season training in July, which would be far from ideal.

It is becoming a problem position for the club, and the early signs surrounding a possible move for Cornet do no look particularly promising, indicating that it may well be a while yet before Bielsa and co. finally bring in a left-back ahead of next season.

