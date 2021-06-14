Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The footballing world has been relieved by updates surrounding Christian Eriksen's condition after he collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland on Saturday night.

While the former Tottenham Hotspur man still faces a long road towards recovery, news that he has been communicating with his international teammates have been cause for great optimism.

In fact, Eriksen made his first public communication since the harrowing episode through his agent on Monday morning, speaking to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

Positive Eriksen updates

"Thank you, I won't give up,” Eriksen said, according to The Mirror. “I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened.”

And ahead of Denmark's next Euro 2020 clash with Belgium, members of Kasper Hjulmand's squad have been talking to the media and providing their view on a truly traumatic experience.

One of those players is none other than Kasper Schmeichel who drew wide-spread praise from football fans for the way he conducted himself in the immediate aftermath of Eriksen's collapse.

Schmeichel: Inspirational leadership

The Leicester City hero, who was also present for the tragic passing of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was seen calling for medical assistance and providing support for Eriksen's wife, Sabrina.

And now, Schmeichel has recounted the touching moment that he visited Eriksen in hospital, seeing for himself the condition that the Inter Milan midfielder was in after the events of Saturday night.

It was so positive to hear Schmeichel revealing that Eriksen was smiling and laughing as well as the fact seeing him in person has helped to assuage some of the Danish goalkeeper's concerns.

Schmeichel shares his experience

According to the Daily Mail, Schmeichel explained: "It was damn nice to see him smile and laugh and be himself and just feel that he is there.

"It was a wonderful experience and something that has helped me see that he was okay after lying there. We talked about nothing and everything.

"As long as he is well - that has been the most important thing. He has experienced something that we have not experienced.

"He has a completely different experience of the situation. It was great to talk to him, and now we have a lot of work to try to navigate."

'A violent experience'

Schmeichel also opened up on the traumatic nature of seeing his friend receive CPR on the pitch, remarking: "It's a violent experience. But he is here today, and I am very grateful for that.

"The only heroes there are are the doctors who saved him. We are professional football players, but these people dedicate their lives to saving people. That they could do it under that pressure.

"I cannot describe how much admiration I have for them. That they could bring him back is a miracle. I even think about how I would have my team-mates react if I was lying there. And then we have some amazing people on this team. A captain and a coach who knows how to act.

"It characterises us as a team and country that we stand together until the very end.

"Personally, I tried to imagine if it was me who was lying there. I knew Christian's wife, children, and parents were there, so at one point I tried to look for them. It is an inhuman situation for them to go through."

We wish Eriksen all the best in his recovery and pray that the Denmark squad, as well as everyone affected by Saturday's events, receive the care and support that they may or may not require.

