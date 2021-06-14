Wolves transfer rumours: Another key figure could follow Nuno to Everton this summer

Everton are planning to make a move for Wolves defender Conor Coady once they have appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest news involving Nuno and Coady?

The Toffees appear to be closing in on bringing Nuno to Goodison Park, with it being claimed that they are optimistic of finalising the deal shortly.

If the Portuguese coach does land the Everton job, he is reportedly keen on signing Coady this summer, having worked with the 28-year-old in recent years at Wolves.

How has Coady fared at Wolves?

Coady has spent the last six seasons at Molineux, with four of those coming under the guidance of Nuno, who walked away from the club last month.

During his time in the Midlands, Coady has racked up 275 appearances across all competitions, and has been a remarkably reliable presence at the back for Wolves.

In 2017/18, he helped the side secure promotion to the Premier League, missing just one league game all season, and in Wolves' three top-flight campaigns since, he has been absent on just one occasion, meaning that he has featured in 158 of Wolves' last 160 league fixtures.

Would a move to Everton be a controversial one for Coady?

It could be given Coady's links with Everton's biggest rivals, Liverpool.

Coady has previously admitted that he grew up in a household full of Liverpool fans, and he spent 15 years on the Reds' books after coming through the side's academy as a youngster.

The experienced centre-back did only make two senior appearances for Liverpool, though, before he left in 2014, and never played against Everton while he was at Anfield.

Would Coady departing be a major loss for Wolves?

Absolutely.

Coady is the club's captain, and has established himself as a key figure at Wolves over the last six years. His performances have seen him gain international recognition, as he has now earned five caps for Gareth Southgate's men and netted his maiden England goal last October against Wales.

Wolves have just lost a huge character in Nuno, and seeing Coady follow him to Everton would be a tough pill to swallow.

Coady is known for being a vocal leader, who marshals the team's defence through games, and finding someone with similar personality traits who can also perform at the highest level would be a difficult task for Bruno Lage at such an early stage in his managerial tenure at the club.

