Liverpool transfer gossip: Reds eye talks with Mino Raiola over Man United target

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool are concerned about their plans to sign Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch with Manchester United keen on landing the midfielder as well.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Ryan Gravenberch?

Anfield Central reported earlier this week that Liverpool are keen to secure a deal that would see Gravenberch join the Merseyside club at the end of the 2021/22 season.

However recent reports suggest that a deal for the Dutchman has become complicated as Man United have entered the fray. The Red Devils are reportedly set to hold talks with super-agent Raiola in regards to a switch to Old Trafford.

The report also adds that Liverpool intend on contacting Raiola as well, despite the well documented aggravation that comes alongside working with the agent.

Could Jurgen Klopp be a decisive factor?

Anfield Central claim that United would likely match any offer Liverpool make for the 19-year-old, however the Reds are hopeful that the youngster would prefer to work under Jurgen Klopp over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Liverpool boss is one of the top managers in world football, and his knack for winning silverware in previous years and willingness to give youth a chance could influence Gravenberch's decision.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones have been key beneficiaries of Klopp's tenure, having most recently won the Premier League title in the 2019/20 season after being handed opportunities in the first team by the Anfield boss.

What has been said about Gravenberch?

Gravenberch has been described as a technical and tactical talent and it was apparent from a young age that he would be able to cope with the physical demands of senior football.

Maarten Stekelenburg, who is assistant manager to Frank De Boer for the Netherlands told Goal, “Ryan was very young making his debut for Ajax U19s and later Ajax U21s. He had to compete against physically strong players.

“When I saw he could cope with those physical demands of the game I had no doubt he could step up and show his technical and tactical talent.”

He added, “For me, talent is when you can adapt to the next level. Ryan managed to play himself into the team after every step up in age group."

Can Liverpool afford to let Manchester United sign Gravenberch?

Probably not.

Gravenberch looks to be one of the top up and coming talents in the Eredivisie and if Liverpool let him go to their biggest rivals without putting up a fight it could be a big mistake.

Klopp's side lacked goal contributions from midfield last season as no midfielder scored more than twice for Liverpool in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

In contrast, Gravenberch netted five goals and created six assists for Ajax last term according to Transfermarkt, and he would be a welcome addition to the Reds' midfield ranks.

