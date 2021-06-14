Leeds United quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about the Whites' 2020/21 campaign?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After sealing promotion from the Championship in 2020, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Leeds United would fare in the Premier League last season.

With manager Marcelo Bielsa at the helm, the Whites decided to deploy an exciting brand of football in the top-flight which allowed them to secure a ninth-place finish in the standings last month.

From their thrilling 4-3 victory over Fulham during the opening weeks of the campaign to their demolition of West Bromwich Albion in December, Leeds have unquestionably proven to be a welcome addition to the Premier League.

Although it is safe to say that a host of the club's players managed to step up their performances levels during the previous campaign, Patrick Bamford and Raphinha were both particularly impressive for the Whites.

Whereas Bamford's goal tally in the top-flight was only bettered by Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes, Raphinha's abundance of creativity also had a positive impact on his side's fortunes.

Having provided 15 direct goal contributions in 30 Premier League appearances, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Brazilian manages to reach new heights next season.

Here, in our dedicated Leeds quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of the club's 2020/21 campaign.

How many games did the Whites win in the top-flight last season? Who knocked Leeds out of the FA Cup?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Leeds fans!

1 of 15 Who did Leeds lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United Everton

News Now - Sport News