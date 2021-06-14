Man United transfer news: £30m target has told friends he's likely to move to Old Trafford

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Football Insider, Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier has told his England teammates that he expects to join Manchester United this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Kieran Trippier?

Football Insider claim that right-back Trippier has told his friends, including his England teammates, that he is eager to return to the Premier League and likely to join Manchester United.

The report states that the former Tottenham defender has already begun house hunting in the north west.

England DEFEAT Croatia 1-0!

How much could Trippier cost Man United?

According to the Mirror, Atletico have demanded a fee in the region of £30m for the right-back to fend off interest from the Manchester club.

The report suggests that the Atletico manager Diego Simeone does not want to lose the defender and the club will insist on a high fee for Trippier.

Various previous reports suggested that the Red Devils had a bid of £10m for the 30-year-old rejected as they look to add depth to their defensive areas.

How did Trippier perform in England’s Euros opener?

Many supporters expected Luke Shaw or Ben Chilwell to start at left-back for England on Sunday, but Gareth Southgate had other ideas.

Trippier was a surprise inclusion in England’s starting XI against Croatia, however Southgate’s brave call paid off as his side won 1-0 in their Euros opener.

WhoScored figures show that Trippier provided defensive solidity at the back, as no player in the England squad made more tackles than the 30-year-old with two. He also made an impact in attacking areas having registered one key pass, equalling the most of any player for England.

Do United need Trippier?

Trippier showed in England's Euros opener that he can operate on the opposite side of defence when needed, which should only increase his appeal to Man United.

He would be a solid addition to the defensive ranks at Old Trafford as United lack depth in that area - particularly at right-back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has cemented himself in United's starting XI, however his competition for a starting spot isn't particularly challenging. Brandon Williams is the only senior squad member who is capable of filling in for the former Crystal Palace full-back, which suggests that further reinforcements are indeed needed this summer.

Meanwhile, last summer's addition of Alex Telles made only eight Premier League starts for United, so there's an argument for finding a more convincing backup to Luke Shaw as well.

Trippier could solve both of those problems and boasts plenty of Premier League experience from his spells with Burnley and Tottenham.

