Liverpool transfer latest: Reds change stance on title-winning attacker

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool will no longer be pursuing a move for Lille's Jonathan Ikone this summer after talks with his agent broke down.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jonathan Ikone?

Anfield Central claim that Lille are willing to let winger Ikone leave the club for a fee in the region of £40m this summer, however the Reds have now ruled out a move for the Frenchman after talks with his agent broke down.

The report suggests that a disagreement over the finances involved in a deal for the 23-year-old were the cause of Liverpool's change in transfer stance, as the winger demanded £150,000 per week.

How close did Liverpool come to signing him?

As previously reported by GIVEMESPORT, Anfield Central revealed that Liverpool had a meeting with Ikone's agent lined up, having held a genuine interest in bringing the 23-year-old to Anfield for a reasonable price.

The report suggested that the Reds were keen to pay a reduced initial instalment for the Frenchman, however Liverpool appear to have now scratched Ikone off their shortlist due to his demands.

He also wanted a guarantee over first-team football, which Jurgen Klopp wouldn't have been able to provide.

How did Ikone perform in 20/21?

Ikone played a big part in Lille's Ligue 1 triumph this season appearing on 37 occasions for the French champions, who were able to edge Paris Saint-Germain to the title.

He made nine goal contributions in France's top flight in the 2020/21 campaign. His performances in the Europa League were also impressive with three goals and two assists in eight outings.

Despite registering decent numbers for Lille, it is difficult to see how he would fit into Liverpool's attacking plans as the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino all scored more league goals than Ikone this season.

Who could Liverpool sign instead?

As the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino have all had doubt cast over their respective futures, the Reds may well be in the market for another forward this summer.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are one of several Premier League clubs interested in signing RB Salzburg star Patson Daka. The 22-year-old scored 34 goals and registered 12 assists in 42 appearances for the Austrian outfit in 20/21.

At such a young age the Zambian has plenty of potential in his locker and he could be a suitable deputy to the main attacking quartet at Klopp's disposal.

