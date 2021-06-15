Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Euro 2020 group stages are now in full swing as day four concluded on Monday night.

Having giddily anticipated the return of international tournaments for the best part of two years, supporters are now settled and ensconced within a joyous summer of footballing festivities.

And with the Netherlands' thrilling win against Ukraine on Sunday night cranking up the Euro 2020 hype to new heights, it should come as no surprise that Monday was also packed with drama.

Euro 2020 day four

No doubt you've seen Patrik Schick's worldie and Wojciech Szczesny's own goal at least a few times by now, but fear not because we're here to show the moments you may well have missed.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're combing through every single match day at Euro 2020 to present to you five moments that will have evaded most supporters amongst all the chaos of three games.

And with day four proving absolutely no different, our latest batch of moments is sure to have you tearing your hair out, jumping for joy and everything in between.

Spain 0-0 Sweden Match Highlights (Football Terrace)

Five moments you missed

So, without further ado, be sure to check out Monday's Euro 2020 moments - compete with drama, controversy, anguish and much more - that probably passed you by down below:

1. Stunning angle of Patrik Schick's wonder goal

You've seen the goal, I've seen the goal, we've all seen the goal, your dog has probably seen the goal, but you might have missed the best angle of the bunch - and we can't allow that to happen.

Why? Well, because Schick's halfway-line stunner at Hampden Park looks even more incredible when you enjoy the outrageous curve of the strike that can be seen from behind the goal.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Schick had the ball on strings with the way he whipped it so far wide of the post, only for it to swerve back towards David Marshall's goal and into the net. Class.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

2. Cristiano Ronaldo rallies the troops on Instagram

When he wasn't displaying his displeasure with Coca Cola, Ronaldo was rallying the Portugal troops to try and defend their European crown with a passionate Instagram post on Monday afternoon.

With the reigning European champions taking on Hungary, which should be their easiest game in the 'Group of Death', Ronaldo reminded us all why he's one of football's most powerful leaders.

Demanding that his side 'leave everything on the field', Ronaldo seems raring to go and you'd be silly to laugh off his battle cry with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias by his side.

3. Emma Hayes shines on commentary

Having led Chelsea to a historic Champions League final this year, Hayes solidified her status as one of modern football's great minds and proved a superb edition to ITV's Euro 2020 coverage.

It's not for no reason that Hayes' name was trending during Slovakia vs Poland with her fascinating co-commentary prompting some fans to suggest she should be appointed England manager.

We join the likes Jake Humphrey and Ian Wright in hoping that Hayes makes further appearances in the gantry because her tactical observations were some of the most insightful we've ever heard.

4. Alvaro Morata produces terrible miss vs Sweden

Spain did everything but score during their goalless draw with Sweden, remarkably maintaining 85% possession and breaking a European Championships record with no less than 419 first-half passes.

And all that domination would have paid off if it wasn't for a horror miss from Morata who raised further questions around his place in the starting XI, bungling a clear one-on-one opportunity.

With Robin Olsen running out to close down the effort, Morata couldn't even hit the target as his tame effort curled comfortably wide of the far post. He was duly taken off after 66 minutes.

5. Alexander Isak turns on the skills in Spain draw

However, Las Rojas probably would have won the game 4-0 or 5-0 if they had Isak leading their line because the superb Swede almost ensured that his nation secured a victory against all the odds.

When the Real Sociedad talisman wasn't forcing a goal-line clearance from Marcos Llorente, he was creating the perfect opportunity for Marcus Berg that should have seen Sweden snatch a win.

And Isak carved out the chance courtesy of some stunning footwork in the Spain penalty area, wiggling his way past three of Luis Enrique's troops with one of the finest skills of the tournament.

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News