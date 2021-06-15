Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Monday Night RAW's go-home show ahead of Hell in a Cell didn't disappoint.

June's pay-per-view is now just five nights away and things were heating up ahead of the hellish event inside The ThunderDome last night.

As always, there was some great in-ring action, as well as a shock main roster debut from a former NXT UK star.

So let's get down to business, check out the full results from RAW below.

Nikki Cross def. Charlotte Flair by Count-Out

After Nikki Cross pinned RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley last week to keep her three-week winning streak alive, the presence of The Nightmare at ringside seemed to distract Flair enough for her vivacious opponent to pick up a count-out victory over The Queen and take away the humiliated Superstar's momentum heading into the RAW Women's Title Match against Ripley at WWE Hell in a Cell.

John Morrison def. Jeff Hardy

As The Miz continued to recuperate from his leg injury, John Morrison continued to fly solo and picked up the win over Jeff Hardy with Starship Pain as Cedric Alexander looked on at ringside.

Jeff Hardy def. Cedric Alexander

Moments after Jeff Hardy's match against John Morrison, Cedric Alexander took to the mic to complain that he was being disrespected. As a result, a war-torn Hardy agreed to a second, impromptu match against the angry Superstar and promised to retire if he lost. The guts of The Charismatic Enigma paid off as he conquered Cedric with the Swanton Bomb.

Eva Marie's return led to her mysterious cohort defeating Naomi

After weeks of teasing her return, the in-ring match of the beautiful and charismatic Eva Marie was delayed even further when she allowed her mysterious cohort - NXT UK's Piper Niven - to replace her in the matchup.

Piper, a simply dominant force, overcame the glow with The Michinoku Driver.

RK-Bro def. The New Day

After weeks of butting heads, RK-Bro emerged victorious in a grueling tag team matchup against The New Day that took all four Superstars to the limit after Randy Orton overcame Xavier Woods with the RKO.

Rhea Ripley def. Asuka

After costing Charlotte Flair her match against Nikki Cross earlier in the night, RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley overcame Asuka going into WWE Hell in a Cell. In the aftermath, however, The Nightmare found herself in an absolutely chaotic post-match brawl with The Queen.

Alexa Bliss def. Nia Jax by Disqualification

During her matchup against her one-time friend Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss became irate when Reginald suddenly dared to step up on the apron. Fueled with fury, Little Miss Bliss hit Nia with Twisted Bliss.

Before she could get the pin, though, Reggie suddenly pulled her off Jax and brought about an end of the contest by disqualification. After the match, Bliss seemed to almost hypnotize Reginald, revealing another layer to her frightening power.

Jaxson Ryker def. Elias by Count-Out

Once again, Elias opted walk away from his matchup against his unrelenting former cohort Jaxson Ryker and take the loss by count-out.

Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles by Disqualification

When AJ Styles' own personal colossus Omos interfered in Drew McIntyre's matchup against The Phenomenal One, both WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and The Viking Raiders came down to ringside for a closer look.

McIntyre beat The All Mighty to the punch and laid out the WWE Champion outside the ring. Moments later, Lashley charged in and retaliated to bring an end to the match. In response, The Viking Raiders stepped through the ropes and sent the titleholder out of the ring. As a result, WWE officials opted to restart the action as a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders def. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Omos

The Phenomenal One attempted to tag in Omos and accidently tagged Lashley. The unexpected move momentarily threw the titleholder off his game. And when he turned around, he ran right into McIntyre's Claymore Kick.

Seconds later, The Scottish Superstar pinned The All Mighty to earn an incredible win heading into WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday!

WWE continues this week with NXT on Tuesday night and SmackDown on Friday. Both shows air live in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News