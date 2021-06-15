Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the conclusion of UFC 263 only last week, sights are firmly set on UFC 264, with the marquee attraction being the anticipated trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

What is thought to be the final showdown and the last chapter in the pair’s heated history, the trilogy trailer serves as a build-up to what fans are expecting to be a huge spectacle come July 10.

McGregor and Poirier go way back. The feud started when the Irishman got the better of the American at UFC 178 following weeks of verbal abuse leading up to their first clash in the Octagon.

The long-awaited rematch took place at UFC 257, where a more polished article in Poirier put to bed the Notorious one in convincing fashion.

McGregor quickly accepted the result shortly afterwards and congratulated Poirier; although he blamed his lack of sharpness and killer edge on ‘ring rust’ after being retired from the sport for a remarkable third time.

Now firmly out of retirement, McGregor is looking to settle the score and put any doubt to bed with a convincing display against Diamond next month.

UFC 264 trailer - Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

With the rivalry lasting almost seven years, it seems fair to say that Poirier is looking to do the same, although make no mistake about it, both men want blood.

Conor has spent the large part of the last three or four years experimenting with other projects and passions in his life such as his Proper Twelve Irish whiskey; certain die-hard fans of McGregor have questioned his hunger for the sport and desire to compete, July 10 will serve as statement of intent, if nothing else, should Conor secure the victory.

Poirier, on the other hand, will want to cement his legacy by beating one of the sport’s all-time big names and pioneers for the second time, putting an exclamation mark firmly on this storied saga.

News Now - Sport News