On Tuesday evening, the final two teams at Euro 2020 will finally get their campaign underway.

And it’s going to be worth the wait.

In Group F, France will take on Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich in what is the biggest match of the tournament so far.

Both nations will consider anything other than winning the tournament as a failure.

France are deservedly the bookmakers’ favourites for Euro 2020, while you can never rule out Germany no matter the strength of their squad.

What makes the clash even more intriguing is the fact Portugal also find themselves in the same group with the potential that one big side will crash out in the group stages. Of course, they could all qualify with four third-place sides making it through to the last-16.

But the France vs Germany clash could shape the entire group as it’s the opener.

But how will the match go?

Well, both Joachim Low and Didier Deschamps face tough decisions ahead of the match. By being allowed to name a 26-man squad, managers face a challenge to whittle that down to a starting XI.

However, we’ve done the job for them before the big match.

We’ve looked at France and Germany’s strongest possible XI going into the match this evening to help whet the appetite.

France XI

It’s not hard to see why France are favourites for the entire tournament after looking at their strongest starting XI.

In truth, their back-five isn’t anything particularly special with full-backs Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez’s main duties to be to defend, rather than get forward. Raphael Varane and Presnel Kimpembe represent a solid centre-back partnership ahead of Hugo Lloris.

A midfield three of N’Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot and Paul Pogba has a fantastic balance to it with the ability to protect the back-four as well as support the attacking trio of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

Yeah, not bad.

Germany XI

Low hasn’t got quite as many options as Deschamps and he’s likely to turn to a back-three against France’s dangerous attack.

Antonio Rudiger, Mats Hummels and Matthias Ginter will protect captain Manuel Neuer.

Due to a lack of other options, Joshua Kimmich will return to the right of defence in a wing-back role with Robin Gosens on the left.

A midfield duo of Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos looks good on paper but whether they have enough to cope with France’s midfield trio is another matter entirely.

Kai Havertz looks set to get the nod ahead of Leroy Sane, while Serge Gnabry is also expected to start instead of Timo Werner.

Who wins?

So after looking at the likely line-up ahead of tonight’s match, we can’t help but feel France are strong favourites to get their campaign off to a winning start. We fear for Germany’s midfield against the energy of Kante, Rabiot and Pogba and we think that’s where the match could be won and lost.

Either way, we can’t wait!

