Eva Marie was billed to make her in-ring return on this week's RAW.

WWE set social media alight when they announced the return of 'The Eva-lution' back in May, welcoming her back after nearly four years away from the ring.

She was scheduled to face Naomi on Monday night, but things didn't exactly pan out that way and instead, it was Eva's 'mystery friend' that actually made her main roster debut.

You can see the full segment below:

Marie appeared on the ramp with none other than NXT UK's Piper Niven and both women quickly made their way to the ring, with RAW's commentary team sounding bemused.

It was Piper who got into the squared circle and absolutely dominated Naomi, overcoming 'The Glow' with a stunning Michinoku Driver to secure a quick three count.

Following the match, Marie grabbed a mic and declared the winner of the match as 'Eva Marie' before being hugged by Niven at ringside.

There's no doubt that the segment caught the attention of the WWE Universe on social media.

Both Eva and Piper were quickly trending on Twitter, with fans discussing the shock events that had just unfolded.

While Niven is a big star in NXT UK, some fans may be unfamiliar with her career to date.

The Scottish Superstar made her WWE debut in 2017's Mae Young Classic, defeating Santana Garrett and Serena Deeb in rounds one and two, before losing to Toni Storm in the third round.

She then made her televised debut at WWE Worlds Collide in April 2019, beating SmackDown's Zelina Vega before establishing herself on the NXT UK roster, where she has been ever since.

Despite never winning the NXT UK Women's Championship, there's no doubt Piper is one of the brand's top stars and it will be incredibly interesting to see what follows her RAW debut.

WWE continues this week with NXT on Tuesday night and Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

